GA DNR locates body of missing teen from submerged vehicle accident

Crews were out at first light to resume their search. (Source: WTOC)

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has located the body of 17-year-old Andrew Barnes after he went missing Sunday due to a submerged vehicle accident.

Multiple agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, began the search for Barnes after a Chrysler 200 submerged in the Skidaway River.

Police say four people were in the car around 1:40 a.m. when the driver, who was reportedly unfamiliar with the area, drove down the Rodney J. Hall Boat Ramp and into the river. Three of the occupants, a 19-year-old, a 20-year-old, and a 21-year old, were all able to swim back to safety, while 17-year-old Andrew Barnes did not return.

"They drove into the water. Three of them made it to shore and one of them didn't. That would be Andy," said Bryson Barnes, Andrew's father.

Bryson Barnes waited as search crews looked for his son. He wants to thank everyone who helped look for him.

"I would like to say that I appreciate all the effort and time, and frankly danger of all these people: the helicopter, the boats, the drivers, the police, everybody. They have all been really good, really diligent. They have gotten the job done, but even if they could not have found Andy, their effort was quite commendable," said Bryson Barnes.

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department's MAIT is investigating this incident as a traffic accident.

The empty car was recovered around 5:30 a.m. Although the coroner arrived on scene around 7:15 a.m. Sunday, the missing teen was not found until around 8:15 a.m. Monday in a body of water near the Skidaway Narrows Boat Ramp.

The SCMPD Aviation Unit, Chatham County Marine Patrol, Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the Coast Guard all assisted in the search.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.