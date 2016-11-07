Pinkie Masters closed, eviction process underway at new location

Pinkie Masters is closed for business and kicked out of their new home after less than eight months.

WTOC spoke with attorneys for the landlords at Upper Factor's Walk, Callen Trust, who tell us the new locks on the doors come after Pinkie Master's owner, Guy Kirk, was in default and tried to take a lien out on the property - a violation of the lease.

Attorney Doug Herman tells us more violations of the lease happened in the last week, making eviction even more immediate. The company has filed a Writ of Possession, closing the business and taking over the bar's property. A judge was expected to sign off on the action Monday.

"Pinkie Masters is closed for business," Herman, Oliver Maner, LLC, said.

The Writ of Possession order allows the sheriff to begin the eviction process, and the landlord to take possession of the property.

We reached out to Kirk's daughter but have not heard back from the family.

