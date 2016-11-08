4 replacement voting machines used at St. Francis Episcopal Church after early morning issues

For more than two hours Tuesday, one islands' precinct was working with only two voting machines.

Only two of the six voting machines were able to be used at St. Francis Episcopal Church. The others were either not charged or the electrical supply at the building was not enough to keep them up and running.

Four replacement machines arrived around 9:30 a.m. but not before a long line and many disgruntled voters arrived.

“I've never waited more than 30 minutes. I just turned 50 years old and voted here for years, and I've always just walked in voted and walked out,” said Angie Clanton, a voter.

The four new machines were up and running by 10 a.m. No other issues were reported after the morning situation.

County officials tell us the machines were tested beforehand. Now they have to investigate if it was an electrical issue or the machines weren't charged after all.

