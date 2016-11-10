Hilton Head Rotary Club inducts 2 into hall of fame

The Hilton Head Rotary Club taking time Thursday to induct two people into its hall of fame, who are chosen based on their work to promote sustainable living on the island.

The first honoree was Caroline Beany Newhall, who was posthumously selected for bringing intellect to the tree hugger movement. In fact the Audubon Newall preserve was her vision. She also helped lay the path for the island conservancy projects.

Her son accepted the award Thursday. Standing next to him is Emory Campbell, who was selected for his efforts to preserve Gullah culture.

"We have attempted to bring policy about that will preserve the culture and recognize the culture and nationwide. We have a Geechee Gullah Corridor Commission and we work with that in terms of educating people, documenting very important spots within the culture and preserving the people,” said Campbell.

Campbell is a native islander and started off as a biologist and environmentalist before turning his work to the Gullah culture.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.