Savannah Food and Wine Festival continues Saturday with Taste of Savannah

The fourth annual Savannah Food and Wine Festival will continue Saturday with the highly anticipated Taste of Savannah.

The festival's main event will be held from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Georgia Railroad Museum.

Folks will enjoy hundreds of wines, spirits, and Belgium beers, alongside dozens of tasty dishes and culinary delights from some our city's best restaurants.

A general admission ticket is $65. The ticket includes unlimited tastings in a souvenir-leaded crystal wine glass and five FREE food tokens.

For ticket and event information click here.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.