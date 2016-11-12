17-foot great white shark pings off coast of Tybee Island

Mary Lee "pinged" on Saturday, November 12 at 7:25 a.m. just southeast of Georgia's coast. (Source: OCEARCH)

A 17-foot, 3,500-pound white shark named Mary Lee, tagged by Ocearch in 2012, pinged off the coast of Georgia Saturday.

According to the OCEARCH tracker, Mary Lee was last seen heading towards the Wassaw National Wildlife Refuge at 7:25 a.m.

A "ping" is determined when the shark's dorsal fin breaks the surface of the water and transmits a signal to a satellite overhead, according to OCEARCH. The transmission sends back an estimated geological location of the shark.

Sharks migrate throughout the year depending on temperature, seasonal changes, reproduction cycles, and food sources.

