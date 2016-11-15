Graduation rates improve in Beaufort County

The numbers are in for graduation rates across South Carolina. In the Lowcountry, the Beaufort County School District showed signs of improvement.

The district’s rate improved for a sixth consecutive year in 2016 to an all-time high at 83.4 percent. Which is a 5 percent jump from 2015

Also, all the schools in the district seeing a graduation rate of more than 80 percent. The superintendent identified some factors that are helping students move in the right direction.

"We identified where we had some missing elements such as providing more on time services so if a student falls behind we can then address that need at that time. We also came up with what we call credit recovery. It's not unique to Beaufort County but we are identifying it early on for our students that need help and it’s not just at the end but to provide additional tutorial services,” said Beaufort County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Moss.

That number is actually higher than the state average of 82 percent.

The county saw its biggest improvement with Whale Branch Early Learning College, where rates went from the mid-70s to now above 80 percent.

