Infection-fighting robot used at Beaufort Memorial Hospital

Beaufort Memorial Hospital becomes the first medical facility in coastal South Carolina with a new gadget aimed at increasing patient and employee safety.

Meet Violet. She is a germ-zapping robot that uses UV light to kill lingering infections.

She's placed inside of a patient's room after they are discharged and spends 15 minutes shooting out pulses of bright light which break down and kills the microorganisms.

The new addition to the hospital is just another layer of protection for staff and patients.

"It use pulse xenon not mercury bulbs to create the germicidal UV light that can quickly and efficiently destroy microorganisms, like MRSA and Ebola,” said Melinda Hart, with Xenex.

"We want to make sure we are getting as many rooms as we can because the more we reduce the bioburden in the hospital, the less likely it is for a patient to get anything from that bioburden,” said Infection Control Manager Mary Scott.

There are 400 of these currently being used in the country One will cost you $100,000.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.