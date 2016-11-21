Good News: Students prepare Thanksgiving food bags

It's the season of giving, and even the smallest members of our community are getting involved and helping others who may not be able to afford a Thanksgiving meal.

Students at Bridges Preparatory School in Beaufort are giving out food items they collected in their Thanksgiving Food Drive this week. Kindergarten through 9th Grade students collected hundreds of canned goods along with nonperishable food items over the past month. It was all part of the school's new Helping Hands Committee. It's a partnership with students, parents, and staff to give back to the Beaufort community.

With all the food items they collected, they were able to make up about 30-holiday food bags for each family in need. These come with all the fixings for a Thanksgiving meal, including the turkey, which is being delivered on Tuesday. The school's leaders say it's an important lesson for their students to learn how they can help others and be involved with the charity.

"Some students said, 'well I only brought in a few cans,' but then we can show them, 'hey you just brought in a few cans, but it added up to a whole lot. Look at everything you collected. In working together, look what we can provide the families with," said school counselor, Jessie Hint.

"Community service at Bridges is part of our mission, long before I got here, and the kids and the staff have really stepped up because they believe in it," said Dr. Nick Ithomitis, Head of School.

The school has already gotten calls from people for holiday food bag donations. If you are in need of assistance, you can contact the school at 843.982.7737 or visit the website or send an e-mail to jhint@bridgesprep.org.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.