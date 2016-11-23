Pickup truck driver in fatal head-on collision that killed WTOC's Don Logana charged with felony DUI

WTOC reached out to the South Carolina Department of Transportation to find out more on the status of the US-17 Widening Project after another life was tragically lost on the deadly stretch of road.More >>
Drivers are speaking out on the dangers of traveling on U.S. Highway 17 after one of our own, Don Logana, was tragically killed in a head-on collision Sunday near the Talmadge Bridge in South Carolina.
We have heavy hearts in the WTOC newsroom this morning. We lost one of our very own, Don Logana. He passed away in an early morning car accident. Please keep us and the Logana family in your thoughts and prayers as we try to grasp this devastating news.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating a fatal head-on collision that occurred on Highway 17 near the Talmadge Bridge in SC, around 4 a.m. Sunday.
One suspect is behind bars and another is on the loose after Beaufort County deputies ran across a stolen vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on Hilton Head Island.
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal and GDOT commissioner Russell McMurry gave an update Wednesday morning on the progress of construction on I-85.
Thanks to your tips, CrimeStoppers has helped police get dozens of suspects off our streets and behind bars.
Six people were detained during the execution of a search warrant at a home on Salt Creek Road in Garden City.
Army Community Service, Ft. Stewart/Hunter AAF will honor military spouses on May 11 from 10 a.m. to noon at the 3rd ID Museum.
