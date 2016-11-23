Suspect arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash on Hwy 278

The South Carolina Highway Patrol has made an arrest in a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred on US 278 in Beaufort County.

Troopers say 60-year-old Kevin Thomson was struck by a car from behind while riding his bicycle on Hwy 278 near Burnt Church Road around 6:30 a.m. on November 21.

Thomson was transported to the hospital for treatment after the collision, where he later died. His death marks the fourth bicyclist killed on Beaufort County roads.

On Friday, 36-year-old Shannon Marie Dapiran, of Hilton Head Island, was arrested and charged with "Leaving the Scene of an Accident – Resulting in Death."

Dapiran was transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center following her arrest.

