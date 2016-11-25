Shoppers continue Black Friday traditions at Tanger Outlets in Hilton Head

Shoppers are out taking advantage of Friday’s deals across the Lowcountry.

It’s the start of the holiday shopping season and folks have been at the Tanger Outlets shopping all the Black Friday deals. We’re told that this year’s turnout is even bigger than last year.

For some, it’s a tradition to shop here every year.

“Oh, it’s really fun! We come every year to this outlet center. Great deals, great specials,” said Bobbi Adair.

It’s all those specials that make this a favorite Black Friday spot for both locals and tourists visiting the area.

“It’s our largest shopping day and weekend of the year. It brings in a ton of traffic. So it’s really important for us. It kind of gives us an idea of how we’ll do throughout the rest of the holiday season and finish out the year,” said Tanger Outlets General Manager Ashley Doepp.

She says numbers are already looking good for this year’s sales. This crowd has the bags to prove it.

“We have Cole Haan shoes. We have children’s clothing. We also have some New Balance tennis shoes,” said Sidney and Melissa Fields.

They’re not done shopping yet. This is just the beginning of their holiday gifts.

“This is some of it. Yes, definitely some of it. This is kind of like an appetizer.”

You still have time to come on out and shop the sales. The outlets will be open Friday until 10 p.m.

