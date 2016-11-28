2016 Holiday Events for Coastal Empire, Lowcountry

The City of Savannah is offering a parking deal today and every Thursday and Friday in December.

'Tis the season for holiday events!

The following is a list of events going on around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry during the 2016 holiday season:

GEORGIA

-Lucas Theatre Holiday Events happening in December

Savannah Ballet Theatre's Nutcracker (12/3); Scrooged (12/9); It's a Wonderful Life (12/10); A FEAST OF CAROLS (12/11); Rockin' Around the Christmas Cabaret (12/15-17); & Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutracker (12/29).

WHERE: The Lucas Theatre, 32 Abercorn Street, downtown Savannah

MORE INFO/TICKETS TO SHOWS

-Annual Tybee Polar Plunge

WHEN: New Year's Day, Jan. 1, 2017, 10 a.m.

WHERE: Tybee Pier and Pavilion, Tybee Island

MORE INFO/REGISTER

-Moovies for the entire family!

Join Leopold’s Ice Cream as they host two evenings of family moovies. There will be Moovie Night ice cream (creamy caramel ice cream loaded with caramel popcorn) plus special crafts and meal deals for the kids.

WHEN: Dec. 19 and Jan. 23. Fun starts at 5 p.m., movies begin at 5:30.

WHERE: Leopold's Ice Cream, 212 East Broughton Street, Savannah

MORE INFO

- New Year’s Eve Fireworks Celebration

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 at midnight at the Tybee Island Pier and Pavilion.

- City Market New Year's Eve. "The Art and Soul of Savannah" is a great place to spend your New Year's Eve. Each year, City Market transforms into celebration central ablaze with lights, music and fun all night long. The party starts at 9 p.m., and several City Market vendors will keep their shops open through the start of 2017. It will be a great shopping opportunity, too!

- "Up the Cup" Countdown": Kick off the New Year Savannah-style at the 4th Annual "Up the Cup" Countdown. Head to River Street at 8 p.m. to raise a toast to the New Year in a way that only Savannah can. As the final moments of 2016 slip away, our 6-foot-tall to-go cup will ascend in cheers to 2017. And attendees can enjoy a beautiful firework display once the clock strikes midnight.

- Cocktail Co.'s New Year's Eve Masquerade: Starting at 9 p.m., this sophisticated event will feature complimentary cocktails, a midnight champagne toast, music, hors d'oeuvres, party favors, an onsite photographer and a masquerade mask contest. Tickets are $50 if purchased by December 19. After then, the price goes up to $75, so be sure to get yours soon.

- Savannah Riverboat New Year's Eve Cruises: Start your New Year in style with a relaxing cruise down the Savannah River. Savannah Riverboat Cruises are offering three distinct and exciting cruises this New Year's Eve. Perfect for families and foodies, the New Year's Eve Dinner Cruise sails from 6 to 8 p.m. Enjoy live entertainment and an appetizing buffet. The 21 & up only New Year's Eve Party Cruise is the best option if you really want your 2016 to go out with a bang! Expect hors d'oeuvres, a live DJ and a midnight champagne toast among the festivities. This cruise sails from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Sailing simultaneously is the New Year's Eve Gala Cruise. Also 21 & up only, this is a cruise to put on the ritz. Indulge yourself with fine surf & turf, a bottle of house wine, live music and more.

SOUTH CAROLINA

- DEC 31. New Year's Eve Ball Drop on Sat at 7 p.m. · Harbour Town · Hilton Head Island, SC. MORE INFO: https://www.facebook.com/events/1144517729002183/

NOTE: This list will be updated as events are received.

