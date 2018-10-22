SIDEBAR: Past stories about Rebecca Foley murder

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC)
- Woman fatally shot at Savannah apartment complex
- Three shootings occur in Southside Savannah in three days
- Family, friends hold memorial for Rebecca Foley
- Rebecca Foley's family release balloons in honor of birthday
- Family of shooting victim speaks out
- OC Welch offers reward for info in Rebecca Foley murder
- Reward increased in Rebecca Foley murder
- Vigil held for Rebecca Foley
- Family, friends honor Rebecca Foley
- Rebecca Foley Family: Her case has gone cold
- Six men indicted on gang-related charges connected to two Savannah murders
- Jury selection to begin for three charged in Rebecca Foley murder case