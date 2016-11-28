Donation bins popping up on HHI for the Deep Well Project

It's the season of giving! On Hilton Head Island, watch for red and green wooden wells popping up in several shopping centers.

They are collection bins for the Deep Well Project's holiday toy and food drive. You can make donations of new toys, books and children's clothing items.

Each year, families served by the organization head to the center to pick up the gifts. Each child receives a toy, at least two books and a warm winter coat or outfit.

This year, we're told there is a greater need because of the hurricane.

"We need a lot of toys. Last year we served over 900 children. And we anticipate that this year it will be even greater because of the financial stress that the hurricane put on the families we help,” said Deep Well Project Executive Director Betsy Doughtie.

You can also drop off donations to the Deep Well Project building on Capital Drive and the well at Shelter Cove Center.

They will continue to accept donations even after the holidays, saving them for next year.

