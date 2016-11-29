Rebecca Foley murder trial abruptly halted Tuesday

Jury selection in the 2013 murder case trial of Rebecca Foley was abruptly put on hold Tuesday.

The Chatham County District Attorney's Office is appealing a decision made by Judge Louisa Abbot on Monday regarding a motion filed by the D.A.'s office to separate Kevin Smith's case from the others.

A total of five men are on trial. 60 potential jurors were questioned in the courtroom Monday.

21-year-old Rebecca Foley was a student at Savannah State University when she was shot to death on Jan. 21, 2013 outside of her apartment on the Southside of Savannah.

Kevin Smith, Roderick Parrish, and Jordan Campbell are charged with a single count of malice murder, three counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Henry Speaks and Shacqeal Sanders are charged in the 2015 murder of James Pastures. Combined, they face 59 counts - including murder, felony murder, and malice murder.

Years went by before the arrests were made. Just when some people thought the case was going cold, Metro police announced the big break last year.

