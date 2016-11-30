Hilton Head officials, public to discuss upcoming projects after effects of Hurricane Matthew

Hilton Head Island council members, town officials and the public will meet Thursday to prioritize their concerns.

The meeting is a way to prioritize their agendas, but it's also a way to begin discussion on new concerns and update the public on the town's progress, especially after Hurricane Matthew.

The town manager told me that council members were given an opportunity to gather their concerns and suggestions that will be expressed Thursday. They'll start the day by going over existing projects like road improvements, the ongoing sewer project and arts and culture, where we've heard plenty of proposals for a state of the art venue here on the island.

But the town manager says not so fast, with close to $70 million accumulated in damages from Matthew, some of those existing projects may have to be put on hold.

"I think it will have a real impact in terms of what we're able to take on as far as new projects. And perhaps some of the things we're already working on that will have to be slowed down. While many people are getting back on we still have months of clean up to do, we have damage to parks, there are beach issues,” said Hilton Head Town Manager Steve Riley.

One of those existing projects that may have to wait is the Circle-to-Circle committees plan to decrease crowding on the south end of the island.

Matthew has also placed drainage as a top priority.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.