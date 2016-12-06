Savannah Tire Hockey Classic set to kick off at Civic Center

The Savannah Tire Hockey Classic tournament is back.

Hosted by the Savannah Sports Council, the collegiate ice hockey event will be January 13th and 14th at the Savannah Civic Center.



The Savannah Tire Hockey Classic features four of the South’s most exciting hockey programs:University of Georgia, University of Florida, Georgia Tech and Florida State University. The schedule is as follows:



Friday, January 13

Georgia Tech vs. Florida State at 6 p.m.

University of Georgia vs. University of Florida at 8:30 p.m.



Saturday, January 14

University of Florida vs. Florida State at 5:30 p.m.

University of Georgia vs. Georgia Tech at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12 for mezzanine seats and $16 for loge seats on Friday, and $14 and $18 on Saturday with $2 off discounts available with a military or college ID. Groups can receive discounted family 4- and 5- person packages for Friday and Saturday nights.



To purchase tickets or for more information, call the Savannah Civic Center Box Office at 912.651.6556 or visit SavannahTireHockeyClassic.com.

