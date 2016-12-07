Air Canada begins seasonal service to Savannah/Hilton Head Int'l Airport

Air Canada will begin seasonal service to Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport from Toronto Pearson International Airport on May 1, 2017.

Airport officials say the nonstop flight will operate six days a week through Oct. 15, 2017.

"We are delighted to bring the Maple Leaf to Savannah next year! Our new service will offer more travel options for local residents, both to visit Canada or to connect conveniently to our international network," said Lisa Pierce, Senior Director, USA Sales & Market Development at Air Canada.

"Getting direct service to Canada has been one of our top priorities for some time now and it is rewarding to see that our hard work has finally paid off," said Savannah Airport Commission Executive Director Greg Kelly. "We appreciate Air Canada for giving us a chance and we know that this connection to Toronto will be very successful."

Air Canada is Canada's largest full-service airline. With the addition of Air Canada, Savannah/Hilton Head International now offers service to twenty-one destinations.

In honor of the occasion, the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony and water cannon salute Monday afternoon at 2 p.m. Refreshments will also be served in the concourse at Gate Four.

