Universities to hold Fall 2016 graduation ceremonies across Coastal Empire

Several universities will hold Fall 2016 graduation ceremonies across the Coastal Empire this weekend.

Georgia Southern University's 25th annual Fall commencement ceremony will be held at Paulson Stadium at 1 p.m. Friday.

Mike Royal will serve as the speaker. Royal, a Georgia Southern alumnus, is the chairman of the Georgia State Board of Education.

Due to the large crowd expected, it is suggested that plans be made to arrive on campus by 11:45 a.m or earlier. The stadium will open at 11:30 a.m.

Armstrong State University will graduate more than 600 students on Saturday at two separate commencement ceremonies.

The first ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. and the second at 1:30 p.m. Neil L. Pruitt Jr., Chairman and CEO of PruittHealth, Inc., will serve as the commencement speaker at both ceremonies.

Savannah State University will hold its 189th annual commencement ceremony on Saturday morning.

The program will begin at 9 a.m. at the Tiger Arena located on campus in Savannah.

University System of Georgia (USG) Chancellor Henry "Hank" Huckaby will be the graduation speaker.

