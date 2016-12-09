United Way of Lowcountry relaunching campaign following Hurricane Matthew

United Way is relaunching its annual campaign after it had to be suspended because of Hurricane Matthew.

The United Way of the Lowcountry runs 48 programs and partners with more than 30 agencies to provide assistance to families in Beaufort and Jasper counties. The goal for this year is $2.5 million, which will be distributed through these programs.

Hurricane Matthew came about two weeks after United Way kicked off its campaign, but excessive needs in the community put the fundraising efforts on hold. They say this year’s campaign will still go towards addressing those lingering needs from the storm.

“We are seeing a dramatic increase in basic needs. People have come back from the hurricane and are facing not being able to pay their rent or mortgage, and they’ve never been in that situation before because of evacuation costs. Or, they’re coming home to house repairs or tree removals which are very high costs," said Michelle Frier, United Way of the Lowcountry.

In just a month-and-a-half of campaigning, they have already reached 50 percent of their goal, but they still need your help. To find out how you can help, visit uwlowcountry.org. The campaign ends March 31.

