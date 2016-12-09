Good News: Wrapping Party for donated gifts to Georgia Sheriff's Youth Home

Christmas is not an equal experience in everyone's home come the holiday season, but the Chatham County Sheriff's Office is doing its part to make Christmas merrier for a group of children in need.

The sheriff's office is full of Christmas cheer. Those who came by Friday were ready to give instead of receiving.

For over 20 years, the sheriff's office has raised money throughout the year in order to buy Christmas gifts for children living in Georgia Sheriff's Youth Homes.

"They're either orphans or their parents are in jail or whatever the case may be. Every year we'll get the name of the kids and their ages, and most of the deputies will buy gifts for them, we'll raise money and go up there and deliver gifts for them."

Friday, sheriff's deputies and representatives from Memorial Health and many other organizations came together for a "Wrapping Party".

All sharing one goal. To make the holidays better for others.

"Helping people. Knowing that a child will have a gift for Christmas. So mainly it's to give back, and help somebody out who's not fortunate,” said Ashley Johnson, with Memorial Health.

They all took the gifts donated and purchased, wrapped them up, and placed the children’s' names on each gift.

This all to truly celebrate the spirit of Christmas.

"The spirit behind it is giving. Christmas. Giving, you know? You have givers and takers, and the people here we like to give and we like to partake and we like you know to share,” said Chatham County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain, Father Patrick O’Brien.

For the officers, while delivering presents may not be on the job application, they're more than happy to take part.

"Believe me, if you see their faces, you'll really know how they appreciate it. So thank you again.”

Now that the gifts are wrapped up and ready to go, around 25 deputies will spend Saturday traveling to deliver to 39 boys at the Georgia Sheriff’s Youth Home in Hahira.

