Jasper Co. Christmas light display brightening lives

The holiday season is about many things including family, giving back and bright displays.

For one family in Jasper County, they are combining all three.

It all started 18 years ago when the Brendlen family decided to turn on the lights for a good cause.

"We start putting them out in October and testing them. We raise money each year for a family going through a difficult time. And this year it's for 19-month-old Victoria and her family who was diagnosed with cancer,” said Ashley Brendlen, with the Brendlen’s Light Show.

So each year they spend about two months preparing to attract the crowds.

"We have to test them, fix what doesn't work and then one week we'll get a lift and put them high in the trees and get those going. Then we start putting them out once we get them all fixed and working,” said Brendlen.

Months of preparation, 80,000 lights and a sky-high electricity bill, but for the Brendlen family it's all worth it.

"I think it raises the Christmas joy, and for us it's helping families, being able to raise money and help someone else out. But it's part of family tradition. from the moment they drive by you can hear the kids yelling with excitement and for me, that's what it's all about,” Brendlen said.

The display will go on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. at 1570 Driggers Lane in Ridgeland. It is free, but they are asking for donations.

Santa will be there along with some hot chocolate to keep you warm!

