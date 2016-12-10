Light Up the Night family festival held in Beaufort

Habersham marketplace in Beaufort kicked off the holiday season Friday with their Light Up the Night family festival.
Thousands of luminaries lined the streets of the neighborhood in the event made possible by the Friends of Shanklin, a community based charity.
Hundreds of volunteers host events and programs to help the students and families of Shanklin Elementary through this charity.
The committee sold the luminaries to raise money for clothing, backpacks, choir robes, scholarships to camps and other projects to help.
99 percent of the children are at the poverty level or lower, a number are transient and a small number are considered homeless.
