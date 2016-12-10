Suspect identified in fatal shooting at Cream Sportsbar in Hinesville

The Hinesville Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened at the Cream Sportsbar and Lounge, around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Marcus Gunn, the suspect, is now charged with murder and aggravated assault. A judge denied his request for bond Sunday morning in Liberty County.

Police tell us Eric Turner, a bouncer at Cream, was shot in the face while trying to break up a verbal altercation between two groups of men in the parking lot. Gunn fled the scene in a 2015 Chevrolet and was later arrested during a traffic stop on Harrison Drive. A weapon was recovered, and the two other men in the vehicle at the time of the shooting were reportedly released.

Officials say Gunn fired three shots at Turner, who was hit once. A stray bullet went through a window in a room at the nearby Econolodge hotel. It was later found in the headboard of a bed where a man was sleeping, while the third round was never located.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

