Three great white sharks ping off Savannah coast

Three great white sharks named Mary Lee, Grey Lady Shark, and YETI the Shark pinged off the Savannah coast Sunday.

According to the OCEARCH tracker, all three sharks were located at separate times between 7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.

A "ping" is determined when the shark's dorsal fin breaks the surface of the water and transmits a signal to a satellite overhead. The transmission sends an estimated geological location of the shark back to OCEARCH.

Sharks migrate throughout the year depending on temperature, seasonal changes, reproduction cycles, and food sources.

