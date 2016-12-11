Suspect charged with murder in Carter Street homicide

Police have arrested the suspect in connection to a shooting on Carter Street that claimed the life of 19-year-old Javonte Reed.

17-year-old Craig Weston was arrested and charged with murder on Thursday, Dec. 22.

Officials say the shooting occurred around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, on the 1000 block of Carter Street.

Reed was transported to Memorial University Medical Center, where he later died.

This is an ongoing investigation.

