Suspect charged with murder in Carter Street homicide

Since the statue appeared, more than 28,000 people have signed a petition to make it permanent.More >>
Since the statue appeared, more than 28,000 people have signed a petition to make it permanent.More >>
After the final witness, the judge sentenced Arnold under the First Offender Act. He was sentenced to 15 years with two years to serve in prison, eight years of probation and five years suspended.More >>
After the final witness, the judge sentenced Arnold under the First Offender Act. He was sentenced to 15 years with two years to serve in prison, eight years of probation and five years suspended.More >>
The following are past stories about former Savannah Fire Capt. Barry Arnold.More >>
The following are past stories about former Savannah Fire Capt. Barry Arnold.More >>
U.S. 301 S at Jimps Road (Gateway Industrial Park) is back open after a wreck was caused by a car running a red light, Monday afternoon.More >>
U.S. 301 S at Jimps Road (Gateway Industrial Park) is back open after a wreck was caused by a car running a red light, Monday afternoon.More >>
Bluffton is going to Hollywood! You may have noticed streets are already closed in the downtown area as a production company sets up for a concert event that will be featured in a television show.More >>
Bluffton is going to Hollywood! You may have noticed streets are already closed in the downtown area as a production company sets up for a concert event that will be featured in a television show.More >>