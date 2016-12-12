Younghoe Koo named Third-Team All-American

The honors and awards keep rolling in for Younghoe Koo.

The senior kicker for Georgia Southern was named a third-team All-American by Phil Steele Magazine Monday evening, making him the first Eagle player to earn I-A honors since GS moved to the FBS in 2014.

The Ridgewood, New Jersey, native was a finalist for the Lou Groza Award, given to the nation's top collegiate kicker and has been named to every Sun Belt first team all-conference squad. Koo made 19 of 20 field goals on the season for a 95 percent success rate, second-best in the FBS and led the Eagles in scoring with 85 points. He also made 14 straight field goals during the season, a new school record and his 19 makes tied the school mark for field goals in a season.

For his career, he set a new school record for career field goal percentage.



The last GS players to be named All-Americans were Dorian Byrd, Garrett Frye, Jerick McKinnon and Lavelle Westbrooks in 2013, the Eagles' last season in the FCS. Koo is the sixth Eagle kicker in program history to be named an All-American and the first since Adrian Mora in 2011.

Koo will return to campus in January for his last semester of college and is expected to graduate in May with a degree in logistics.



