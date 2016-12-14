Airports preparing for busy holiday travel weekend

Many are preparing for travel to see loved ones for the holidays.

AAA expects more than 103 million Americans to travel between December 23rd and January 2nd. That's the most on record.

While most people are traveling to their destinations prior to Christmas Eve, analysts found an increase in travel to airports between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. So in general, plan ahead and avoid getting on the roads between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Thursday, Dec. 22 marks the unofficial start to the travel rush before the holiday weekend. And just like the roads, airports are expected to be very crowded.

Travel can be stressful for anyone, so knowing what is permitted on flights ahead of arriving to the airport is very important.

"Typically, monthly here at Savannah Hilton Head we'll get about an average 40 to 50 pounds of prohibited items a month, and that's not including those liquids, gels, and aerosols. Those are those pocket knives, tools. When we find those items, we're going to do a re-screen of the passenger. If you think of them as each individual items, that's a person in line in front of you," said Mark Howell, TSA, Regional Spokesperson. "We are seeing a lot more guns coming through checkpoints across the U.S. When that happens, it really does snarl up the lines a little bit, so what we're asking folks to do is really pay attention to what they have in their check bags, be it firearms or other prohibited items, and it will really help things speed up during as you're getting through the holiday season."

TSA offers the following tips to help travelers as they prepare to board their flights.

Certain foods like cakes, bread, donuts and turkeys are acceptable. But, items like cranberry sauce, creamy dips and spreads, gravy, jams, jellies, maple syrup, oils & vinegars, sauces, soups, wine, and liquor & beer are prohibited and should be placed in check bags or shipped.

Travelers are allowed to bring a quart-sized bag of liquids, aerosols, gels, creams and pastes through the checkpoint. These are limited to 3.4 ounces or less per item. This is also known as the 311 liquids rule.

One thing that could hold you up at the checkpoint: Christmas presents!

While wrapped gifts are good to go through TSA, agents have the right to open anything they feel is suspicious.

"We would definitely recommend that you get here two hours before your flight. That allows plenty of time to go through security, get check in, get your bag checked in and all of that, and especially if you're going to be parking in any of our parking areas make sure you allow even a little more than that 15 more minutes 20 minutes just to make sure you’re situated and don’t have to rush,” said Lori Lynah, with the SAV/HHI Int’l Airport.

These are just a few of the tips mentioned to help make air travel go a little smoother this holiday season. For more on air travel security procedures and prohibited items, click here.

