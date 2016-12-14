Phase 2 begins of public safety camera installation in Bluffton

Bluffton is continuing to implement its strategic plan while improving public safety.

The plan called for a pilot program of 22 public safety cameras, but that was last year. Phase 2 of this public safety program calls for an additional 15 cameras, and so far, two of them are already up.

The first round of cameras was installed around Old Town. An area where both police and town officials see a lot of foot traffic and vehicle traffic. So for instance, during the festivals down there, police can monitor the crowds and determine where to dispatch patrols.

The newest phase costs about $70,000 for the cameras and installation and is paid for by town funds. The cameras will record in real time and keep a log for several days for officers to review. Helping them play a role in both reducing crime and solving it.

For example, when the town had its first murder of the year, cameras along May River Road were able to capture the suspect's vehicle on film. That very success story is one reason behind the location of the newest cameras on Hwy 170 at the Jasper/Beaufort County line.

The Bluffton Police Department says they chose this location so they can see the vehicles entering and exiting the town.

They will also place cameras near Buck Island and Goethe roads. Two areas where they see some issues with crime.

