GEORGIA: Last day to register for FEMA disaster assistance Friday

If you live in Georgia, you have until Friday night to apply for federal disaster aid following Hurricane Matthew.

According to FEMA, $21.7 million in disaster assistance and loans have been approved thus far.

In order to register for assistance, the damage or losses from Hurricane Matthew must have occurred between October 4th and October 15th.

Federal assistance is available to eligible individuals and households in Bryan, Bulloch, Chatham, Effingham, Evans, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh and Wayne counties.

Close to 2,000 registrations have been approved and 99 percent of housing inspections are complete.

FEMA officials say residents need to bring a few things with them in order to apply.

"They need to have their social security number, the need to have a good physical location of the property that has been damaged, a good number that people can be reached at. That is primary those 3 things, plus some insurance information where they have filed an insurance claim," said Gary Petty, FEMA.

"It is imperative that they do one of those 3, they can also register on the FEMA App as well but if they feel like they have any disaster-related needs, they need to take one of those 4 steps. Also if they have any questions about mitigation to help prevent some damage to their home in the future there are representatives there who can discuss that situation with them," said Petty.

Chatham County's Disaster Recovery Center, located at Savannah Technical, will operate through 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16.

Survivors have until 11 p.m. to call 1.800.621.3362 to register, and until midnight to register online at: DisasterAssistance.gov or to use the FEMA app.

If you have not yet applied, FEMA urges you to apply now.

Disaster Recovery Center Locator: asd.fema.gov/inter/locator.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.