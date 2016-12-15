Clyburn, National Park Service tour Lowcountry for possible historic registration sites

It was a packed house at the Brick Baptist Church on St. Helena Island on Thursday afternoon.

Assistant Democratic Leader, James Clyburn along with representatives from the National Park Service took a tour of the Lowcountry to visit possible sites for historic registration.

The panel held a public forum, where dozens of people expressed their excitement for the proposal as well as their concerns on areas that have been forgotten in the Lowcountry. The proposed sites are being considered as part of a Reconstruction Era national monument.

When you think about reconstruction, Beaufort played a major role. In fact, South Carolina’s secession papers were signed downtown.

“This is another story that has not been told that should come forward and now is the time. Beaufort history is remarkably long and interesting people and we have folks come into town all the time to learn the history and we just think it will be fantastic to have another chapter of our history available to the public,” said Santa Elena Foundation Director Andy Beall.

The sites being considered include Darrah Hall at Penn Center, Brick Baptist Church, Old Beaufort Fire House, Camp Saxton site and Robert Smalls’ house.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.