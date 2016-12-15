1 person killed in head-on collision on Hwy 80 in Bloomingdale

One person has been killed in a head-on collision on Highway 80 near Poplar Street in Bloomingdale on Thursday night.

According to Georgia State Patrol, a Honda Accord was traveling westbound on Hwy 80. The car attempted to pass cars by using the center left-turn lane. According to a trooper on scene, the Accord ended up in the lane of oncoming traffic before a head-on collision with a minivan occurred.

The two people in that van were both seriously injured and taken to Memorial. The driver of the car was flown to Memorial and remains in ICU.

Troopers believe alcohol and/or drugs were possibly a factor. Blood tests on the driver are pending.

