Bluffton trolley service funding denied

After almost eight months of operation, the Bluffton Accommodation Tax Committee says no to the trolley service.

The program was launched in March to attract out of towners to the Bluffton area and to solve parking and access problems.

Visitors were able to park their cars at Bluffton Village and take the short ride to Old Town. The program was launched as a way to accommodate the crowds during the weekly farmers’ market, which was behind the push for the trolley service.

The market asked the tax committee for $55,000 for 2017. Twenty thousand would cover the costs of the market’s operations. The other $30,000 for the trolley service.

The organization is now looking for other options to attract and retain visitors.

“The grant that we applied for with the town was for tourism folks that come to Bluffton. We thought we’d see a lot of that which we did, however, it was a fantastic way to get locals down here who maybe stopped coming. Unfortunately, the grant we were using did not support that,” said Kim Viljac, manager of the farmers’ market.

The farmers’ market will reopen on January 5 without the trolley service and will have adjusted hours starting every Thursday at 1 p.m. and running until 6 p.m. For more info on how to get involved and maybe get that service back up and running, please click here.

