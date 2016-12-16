Savannah Tech collects dog food, diapers for Tennessee fire victims

A truck will soon be headed from Savannah to Tennessee with donations of diapers and dog food for victims of the wildfires earlier this month.

The relief effort was organized by Savannah Technical College and one man who was determined to help those in need. The driver of this truck wanted to say thank you to everyone in this community who contributed.

It is special to him because he has family in the area left devastated by the fires.

"Fortunately none of them were actually effected other than my son-in-law, not being able to work for a couple of weeks and bless his bosses heart they even paid him for not working. There are a lot of good things going there, I am just trying to make it a little better,” said Tom Amacher, driver.

Amacher plans to drop off the donations at the Smokey Mountain Jubilee.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.