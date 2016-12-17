Free in-person enrollment assistance for health insurance at Rincon Library

The deadline to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act has been extended to Monday - if you want to be covered in the new year.

A penalty will still be enforced for those without health insurance.

The deadline was extended for Affordable Care Act sign up due to heavy volume experienced by those trying to get coverage.

If you want to get some one-on-one help to sign up, specifically if you are looking for health insurance for your children, there is a free in-person enrollment and renewal assistance event in Effingham County Saturday.

The sign-up event will concern Medicaid and Peachcare for kids, Pregnancy Medicaid, and other public benefits like SNAPS and CAPS.

The enrollment assistance will be held at the Rincon Library from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Coordinators ask you to arrive by 12:30 p.m.

All you need to bring with you is a government issued I.D. and the most recent month's income documents.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.