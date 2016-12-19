Estill PD looking for armed, dangerous wanted man - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

ESTILL, SC (WTOC) -

The Estill Police Department has arrested a suspect wanted for pointing a firearm at a victim following a verbal argument. 

Police arrested Jeremiah O'Shane Brooks on Dec. 21 while investigating an unrelated incident. He was transported to the Hampton County Detention Center without incident. 

