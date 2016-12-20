Upcoming Red Cross blood donation opportunities

As freezing temperatures drop, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to make an appointment to give blood or platelets to help meet the constant need for blood this winter.

Millions of people are expected to take to the roads, rail and air to celebrate the season, which can cause fewer donors to be available and lead to a decline in donations.

"When schools are out and people are traveling is when we see a dip in donations. We need to see people out donating as often as they possibly can," said Dean Smith, Coastal District Manager.

"Never assume you are not eligible. We always encourage people to call, go by a blood center, go through the process. It takes very little time. It's important because you can save a life," said Esther Sheppard, Executive Director, Red Cross of Southeast and Coastal Georgia.

The following is a list of upcoming blood donation opportunities:

