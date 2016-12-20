Disaster Recovery Center closes on Hilton Head Island

The Disaster Recovery Center on Hilton Head Island closed on Tuesday, but help is still available if you need it.

Residents can still receive assistance via phone by calling FEMA's Helpline. You also still have time to meet with U.S. Small Business Administration for disaster loan assistance. Their recovery center will remain open on HHI until 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Representatives say this is the last chance to get some face time with them since they have extended their deadline to apply for physical damages. That will still be available while they are on the island.

"In order to get the process started, they really don't need to bring anything. They can also come in too, or they can go online to sba.gov/disaster and start the process online, too," said Mike Swartz, SBA.

You can reach the FEMA Helpline at 800.621.3362. The line is open every day from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. You can visit SBA's Disaster Assistance web page here, or call them at 800.659.2955. Those with hearing impairments should call 800.877.8339.

SBA loan applicants can also get information by emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov, or by clicking here.

