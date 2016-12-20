Hilton Head Town Council discussing changes to improve busy tourist season

Hilton Head Island leaders are already looking towards the start of the busy tourist season.

They’re discussing changes to help improve the busiest destinations on the island, even considering a new shuttle service to test out.

Even though Hilton Head is still in recovery after Hurricane Matthew, the town council is looking at several improvements to make sure they’re ready to welcome tourists back for the season next year.

The town is considering improvements to help cut down on traffic and overcrowding in the most popular tourist destination: Coligny Beach. They are looking at acquiring more land around the park and near the Sea Pines traffic circle. The idea behind this is to allow for road improvements, extending roads and pedestrian pathways and improving intersections to help traffic flow.

Another idea they’re discussing is testing out a trolley system between Shelter Cove and Coligny Beach. The goal is to make ease the strain on parking and make businesses more accessible to visitors coming into Hilton Head.

“Really at this point, it’s a test to see if we can get the visitors out of their cars and shuttling around and visiting a variety of our commercial establishments. You know, we’re a spread out island with a lot of limited access, so we’re not particularly a transit-friendly layout,” said Hilton Head Town Manager Steve Riley.

Riley says we could see that trolley service from Coligny Beach Park to here at Shelter Cove as early as this spring.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.