Victim identified in fatal wreck on Hwy 17 in Jasper County

A fatal collision on Highway 17 near Highway 170 Tuesday night is under investigation.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the driver of an older model Infinite, identified as Cynthia Medlock of Ridgeland, was traveling south on Hwy 17 and a tractor-trailer driver was driving north. Medlock crossed the center line, sideswiped the truck and the truck driver went off the road and struck some trees.

The truck driver, 65-year-old Steven Taranovich of Eden, was pronounced dead on the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

SCHP's MAIT continues to investigate.

