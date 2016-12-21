Victim identified in Estill fatal shooting - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Victim identified in Estill fatal shooting

ESTILL, SC (WTOC) -

The Estill Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Shuman Avenue early Wednesday morning of last week.

The victim is 30-year-old Richmond Michell.

Police do not have a suspect at this time and are asking anyone with information to contact the Estill Police Department. 

