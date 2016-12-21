GSP offers tips for safe holiday travel

Many of you are getting ready to hit the roads for the Christmas holiday to be with family, and for that reason, you're going to notice patrol officers on duty.

We caught up with some Georgia State Patrol troopers Wednesday morning to find out some ways you can stay safe while traveling. Law enforcement wants drivers to remember safety at all times.

So far this year, there have been 1,457 fatalities on Georgia roads. GSP Post 42 in Rincon has worked 25 fatal crashes with 34 deaths so far in 2016.

Before you hit the road, you should make sure your vehicle is properly functioning and up to standards. Also, avoid driving while sleepy or tired because that can cause fatalities, which could result in criminal charges.

"Well, what a lot of people don't realize is being fatigued and driving is no different that being under the influence and driving. The manifestations are the same and the driving habits are the same," said Sgt. Chris Nease, GSP, Post 42.

The official travel period begins Friday, Dec. 23.

