American Red Cross of Southeast & Coastal GA responds to 4 fires - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

American Red Cross of Southeast & Coastal GA responds to 4 fires Wednesday

(Source: American Red Cross) (Source: American Red Cross)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Volunteers with the American Red Cross of Southeast and Coastal Georgia responded to four separate fires on Wednesday. 

Volunteers provided immediate financial assistance and comfort kits to those affected, including: 

  • Duplex fire in Hinesville; eight people affected
  • House fire in Glynn County; five people affected
  • House fire in McIntosh County; six people affected
  • House fire in Brantley County; five people affected

No further details about the extent of the damage or injuries to those involved is available at this time. 

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly