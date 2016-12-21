American Red Cross of Southeast & Coastal GA responds to 4 fires Wednesday

Volunteers with the American Red Cross of Southeast and Coastal Georgia responded to four separate fires on Wednesday.

Volunteers provided immediate financial assistance and comfort kits to those affected, including:

Duplex fire in Hinesville; eight people affected

House fire in Glynn County; five people affected

House fire in McIntosh County; six people affected

House fire in Brantley County; five people affected

No further details about the extent of the damage or injuries to those involved is available at this time.

