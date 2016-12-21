'Name Your Price Adoption' event at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah

If you can't adopt, maybe you can foster and bring a pet "home for the holidays”.

However, if you can adopt, Wednesday through this Friday only at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah is “Name Your Price Adoption”.

Director of Operations William Brown is optimistic this holiday season, as more and more people have flocked to the Humane Society on Sally Mood Drive to take home a furry friend, either as a gift or as a permanent addition to their homes.

"What we're doing is we have a Name your Price event so it gives us a lot of opportunities for the public to come in and either adopt an animal for your family or even give an animal away as a gift. So our whole goal is to find a forever home for these animals,” said Brown.

Brown says that since they began the name your own price adoption sale, 28 animals have been adopted in almost two days.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.