Martin de Porres Society hosts '30th Annual Christmas Blessings Outreach'

A local organization is giving out hundreds of baskets of toys and food this Christmas.

For the past 30 years, the Martin de Porres Society has put on a Christmas celebration for less fortunate families. Wednesday and Thursday, volunteers at Jenkins High School will be wrapping gifts, and on Friday, they will hand them out to the families. Even students are excited to be a part of the annual event.

"It helps the community, and it's not hard to do, and it feels good to give back to the community," said student, Alexa Polote.

They'll be accepting toy donations until Friday.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.