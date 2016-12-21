Ports drivers collecting toys for TMT Farms

On Monday, we told you how a community is rallying around a Bulloch County farm after thieves stole their toy donations.

Now, they're getting some more help.

P. Judge Trucking and dozens of Georgia Ports drivers are collecting money and toys to deliver to TMT Farms. It all started Tuesday and organizers tell us the donations are already pouring in!

This same group came together after a ports driver was killed earlier this month. They raised over $1,000 for his family.

"When something bad happens, we all try to get together and do something nice for other people. I mean, some people do things that they shouldn't do, but at the same time, there are other people like us that do the right thing and try to help out,” said Joseph Rowlend, who is collecting donations for TMT Farms.

If you'd like to donate to TMT Farms, Rowlend tells us there is a truck collecting toys at the ports. There's also a truck at The Judge Organization on Sonny Perdue Drive in Garden City.

Donations will be taken to TMT Farms Saturday morning.

