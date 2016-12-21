Man arrested on several drug charges in Beaufort County

A 34-year-old man is behind bars in Beaufort County on several drug charges after being pulled over for making a traffic violation on Tuesday.

A Bluffton Police officer pulled over the vehicle driven by Bryan Nolen and noticed a strong odor of marijuana. He found that Nolen's insurance was expired and his registration belonged to a different vehicle. The officer searched the vehicle and found a backpack filled with a scale with marijuana residue, ziplock bags containing marijuana, and cups with marijuana residue, along with a large amount of cash.

Nolen was placed under arrest and taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center. He is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.