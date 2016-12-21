Rep. Carter attends Calvary Christmas party to honor school's Blue Ribbon School of Excellence award

Calvary Day School in Savannah is still celebrating their hard work after being awarded the Blue Ribbon School of Excellence.

The accolade was presented by the U.S. Department of Education earlier this year.

On Tuesday, Congressman Buddy Carter attended Calvary's Christmas concert and presented a flag that was flown at the Capitol in honor of the school's achievements.

"It is about a two to three-year process, for us to be able to go through. There is a lot of data analysis. We really have to be able to compare our Stanford scores against the nation and then you have to be competing in the top eight to 10 percent so it is a lot of work on our staff perspective and from curriculum reevaluation as well,” said Calvary Day School Headmaster Dr. James Taylor.

The award is so prestigious, only 50 private schools in the United States were recognized with the honor at the ceremony in Washington D.C.

