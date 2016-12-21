Rincon Fire chief found not guilty of reckless driving charges while responding to call

Not guilty on all counts. That's the verdict coming from a jury Wednesday in the trial of Rincon Fire Chief Corey Rahn.

Rahn was charged with fleeing from police after he didn't stop for Port Wentworth Police last April while responding to a bad crash in Rincon in his personal vehicle.

I caught up with a relieved Rahn outside the courtroom following the verdict, who says he's happy to move forward and put this trial behind him.

"Just thankful it was over and justice prevailed,” said Rahn.

Hugs all around for Rahn, his family and friends after the jury's unanimous decision was read aloud.

The defense was disappointed with the outcome.

"We hope that this changes his behavior, that he understands that he is supposed to follow and obey the rules and that he is supposed to be safe. He is also a member of public safety, but his main concern should be public safety,” said prosecutor Andre Pretorious.

Rahn says the safety of the public was his concern as he headed to assist his firefighters.

"I have done this for 30 years for the citizens of Rincon, Georgia and Effingham County area. And that's where my heart is and I think that the jurors saw that's where my heart is. And that's why they found me not guilty today,” Rahn said.

He says if he could do it all over again, he wouldn't change anything.

"This was a major incident and it required major personnel. And we were light-staffed and we did not have the personnel. By the time I got there 19 minutes later, I was still the fifth firefighter,” said Rahn.

Judge Gregory Sapp encouraged both sides, regardless of the verdict, to work out any differences. Rahn says that effort began before the verdict was read.

"This got blown way out of proportion due to social media. I talked to Major Sherrod after the trial today while we were waiting on the verdict and we agreed that this just got blown out of proportion. And it never should have,” Rahn said.

The jury deliberated for less than an hour before reaching the verdict.

